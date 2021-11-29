Catholic World News

Swiss bishops meet with Pontiff

November 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Swiss Bishops' Conference (German)

CWN Editor's Note: On November 26, Pope Francis received the bishops of Switzerland, who were in Rome for a weeklong ad limina visit. The meeting was described as “very friendly, as the group shared many laughs.”



The European nation of 8.4 million (map) is 73% Christian (40% Catholic, 30% Protestant) and 7% Muslim.

