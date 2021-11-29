Catholic World News

‘Get up!’: Pope, in meeting with Lebanese leader, prays nation can get back on its feet

November 29, 2021

Pope Francis received Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, in an audience at the Vatican on November 25.

During the audience and a subsequent meeting with the Holy See’s Secretary of State and Secretary for Relations with States, the parties discussed the role of the Church in the nation, as well as the political crisis and economic crisis there.

“The Pope has expressed confidence in the Lebanese ability to overcome hardship, while emphasizing the importance of the continuation of the role played by the Lebanese and their interaction with their Arab environment,” said Makati. “Pope Francis has affirmed that he will make all necessary efforts with international bodies to help Lebanon and restore peace and stability in the country.”

“I have reassured the Pope and Vatican officials that Lebanon will remain a place of encounter and different civilizations and cultures, and that the Lebanese of all community affiliations will continue to defend and strengthen this great value that is the Islamic-Christian coexistence,” he added. (Under the Lebanese National Pact, the nation’s president is a Christian and prime minister is a Muslim.)

Recalling the raising of Jairus’ daughter, Pope Francis prayed, “Lord God, take Lebanon by the hand and say to her: ‘Get up!’”

