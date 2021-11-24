Catholic World News

Papal telegram for victims of Wisconsin Christmas parade car rampage

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Waukesha Christmas parade car rampage that killed six and injured 62, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name to Archbishop Jerome Listecki of Milwaukee.



The tragedy deeply affected Waukesha’s Catholic community. In a brief video statement, Archbishop Listecki called for prayer.

