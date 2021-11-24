Catholic World News

‘Work and dignity from waste’: Vatican newspaper highlights Benin company

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The most prominent front-page story in the November 23 edition of L’Osservatore Romano was devoted to Coleur Indigo, a company in the West African nation of Benin (map). The company’s 30 employees, one-third of them with disabilities, turn waste fabric scraps into merchandise.



Coleur Indigo was featured in a recent Agence France-Presse article.

