Catholic World News

Former economy czar Cardinal Pell warns the Vatican is facing major deficit

November 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Because of “years of old-fashioned methodology, incompetence, and corruption,” the Vatican “is short of money,” said Cardinal George Pell, former Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy (2014-19). “That’s the primary reality at the moment.”



“We’re overspending every year for the last 10 years at least,” he added, as he spoke of “elements [at the Secretariat of State who] were hostile to any outside light on their activities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!