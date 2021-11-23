Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on Jesus’ liberating kingship

November 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on the Feast of Christ the King, Pope Francis reflected on Jesus’ kingship.



“He is not like other kings, but he is a King for others,” the Pope said. “He is sovereignly free from the desire of earthly fame and glory.”



“When Jesus reigns in the heart, he frees it from hypocrisy, he frees it from subterfuge, from duplicity,” the Pope continued. “May the Madonna help us to seek every day the truth of Jesus, King of the Universe, who liberates us from earthly slavery and teaches us to govern our vices.”

