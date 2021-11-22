Catholic World News

Mass protests worldwide against vaccine mandates

November 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Brownstone Institute

CWN Editor's Note: Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators participated in protests against vaccine mandates this weekend—with little or no mainstream media coverage.



The Brownstone Institute posted videos of massive protests in Belfast, Brisbane, Budapest, Florence, London, Melbourne, Milan, Naples, New York, Oslo, Paris, Perth, Prague, Rome, Rotterdam, Tbilisi, Toronto, Turin, Vancouver, Vienna, Zagreb, Zurich, and other cities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!