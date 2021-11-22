Mass protests worldwide against vaccine mandates
November 22, 2021
» Continue to this story on Brownstone Institute
CWN Editor's Note: Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators participated in protests against vaccine mandates this weekend—with little or no mainstream media coverage.
The Brownstone Institute posted videos of massive protests in Belfast, Brisbane, Budapest, Florence, London, Melbourne, Milan, Naples, New York, Oslo, Paris, Perth, Prague, Rome, Rotterdam, Tbilisi, Toronto, Turin, Vancouver, Vienna, Zagreb, Zurich, and other cities.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!