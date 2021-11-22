Catholic World News

Pro-life Catholic wins spot in Chile’s presidential finals

November 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic politician with a strong pro-life record has won a surprise victory in the first round of Chile’s presidential voting.



José Antonio Kast, a member of the Schoenstatt movement, will now be matched against a leftist, Gabriel Boric, on the December 19 final ballot.



Kast had run an unsuccessful campaign for the presidency in 2017, under the slogan: “Fewere taxes, less government, pro-life.” The father of nine children, he is a strong social conservative who favors free-market economic policies.

