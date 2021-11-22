Catholic World News

Priest guillotined by Nazis is beatified in Poland

November 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic World Report has published an article on the life of Blessed Jan Franciszek Macha.



“Yesterday in Katowice, in Poland, Jan Franciszek Macha was beatified, killed in hatred of the faith in 1941 within the context of the persecutions against the Church during the Nazi regime,” Pope Francis said on November 21. “In the darkness of his prison, he found in God the strength and meekness to face that calvary. May his martyrdom be a fruitful seed of hope and peace.”

