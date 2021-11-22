On the Pope’s team ‘there are no barriers’: papal encouragement before soccer match
November 22, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed players taking part in a friendly soccer game between the “Pope’s Team—Fratelli Tutti” (named after the Pope’s third encyclical letter) and a Croatian-based team of members of the Roma people.
The Pope’s team included priests, Vatican employees, migrant children and a young man with Down syndrome.
”All children have the right to grow up together without discrimination,” the Pope said. “Sports is a place of encounter and equality, and can build communities through bridges of friendship.”
