Catholic World News

On the Pope’s team ‘there are no barriers’: papal encouragement before soccer match

November 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed players taking part in a friendly soccer game between the “Pope’s Team—Fratelli Tutti” (named after the Pope’s third encyclical letter) and a Croatian-based team of members of the Roma people.



The Pope’s team included priests, Vatican employees, migrant children and a young man with Down syndrome.



”All children have the right to grow up together without discrimination,” the Pope said. “Sports is a place of encounter and equality, and can build communities through bridges of friendship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!