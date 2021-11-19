Catholic World News

Biden administration to drop religious-freedom protection for child-welfare agencies

November 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration has announced that it will reverse a policy that protected religious agencies from some anti-discrimination rules.



The Trump administration had made religious agencies exempt from rules requiring equal treatment of same-sex couples in the placement of foster children. The Detartment of Health and Human Services will remove that protection, saying that the new policy will “further civil rights and equal opportunity for all people.”

