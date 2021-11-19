Catholic World News

Oklahoma archbishop lauds governor’s clemency in death-penalty case

November 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley has praised Oklahoma’s Governor Kevin Stitt for granting an appeal for clemency by Julius Jones, a convicted murderer who was scheduled for execution on November 18. “It took tremendous courage in the face of intense pressure” to grant the last-minute plea, the archbishop said. “I applaud his commitment to seeking justice while providing the condemned an opportunity for redemption.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!