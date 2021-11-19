Catholic World News

‘Let the pastors not be afraid to listen to the flock,’ Cardinal Grech tells US bishops

November 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops since 2020, addressed the US bishops in a 14-minute video message.



The theme of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is For a synodal church: communion, participation, and mission. The synod began in Rome on October 9 and in local dioceses on October 17. The diocesan phase will conclude in August 2022, and the entire synod concludes in Rome in October 2023.

