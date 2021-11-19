Catholic World News
Slovak lawmakers narrowly reject modest pro-life measure
November 19, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: A modest pro-life measure that would have expanded the abortion waiting period from 48 hours to 96 hours failed by one vote in Slovakia’s legislature. Abortion is permitted in Slovakia during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
The Central European nation of 5.5 million (map) is 85% Christian (and 75% Catholic); Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in September.
