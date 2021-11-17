Catholic World News

Eucharist document in focus as US bishops begin discussions

November 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Both the president of the US bishops’ conference and the Pope’s representative in Washington highlighted a proposed document on “Eucharistic coherence” in addresses to the bishops assembled in Baltimore.



Archbishop Christopher Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the US, encouraged the bishops to find consensus, and cautioned that the document should not suggest that the Eucharist is “something to be offered to the privileged few”—a suggestion that no American bishop has made.



Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, the president of the episcopal conference, said that the document should be seen in the context of the “absolutely vital” work that the conference has undertaken, emphasizing the need for a revival of reverence for the Eucharist.

