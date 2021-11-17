Catholic World News

Biden administration rolling back religious-freedom protections?

November 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Health and Human Services is planning to end the authority of its Office of Civil Rights to pursue complaints about violations of religious liberty, Fox News reports. A leaked memo from the department indicated a plan to end the office’s efforts to enforce the terms of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

