Pope Francis begins Wednesday general audience series on St. Joseph

November 17, 2021

Having concluded his general audience series on St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians, Pope Francis on November 17 began a new series on St. Joseph.

“In this year of Saint Joseph, today we begin a new series of catecheses on the humble carpenter of Nazareth, the foster-father of the child Jesus and the patron of the Universal Church,” the Pope said, in the words of the official Vatican summary of his remarks. “In Hebrew, the name Joseph evokes God’s power to bring about growth and new life.”

The Pope continued:

In Hebrew, the name Joseph evokes God’s power to bring about growth and new life. Joseph teaches us to trust in God’s providence quietly at work in our world. His life is principally associated with two small towns, Bethlehem and Nazareth, reminding us that God’s preferential love is for the poor and those on the margins of life. God chose Bethlehem, the city of David, as the place where his Son was to be born under the watchful care of Joseph, who was himself of the house of David. By his life and example, Saint Joseph reminds us that, in our own day, the Church is called to proclaim the good news of Christ’s coming, beginning with the existential peripheries of our world. The poor and forgotten in our midst can look to him as a sure guide and protector in their lives. Let us ask Saint Joseph to intercede for the Church, that we may always set forth anew from Bethlehem, in order to see and appreciate what is essential in God’s eyes.

