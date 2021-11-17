Catholic World News

‘No desire for truth’ in Church in Spain over child sex abuse, victims charge

November 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: “In Spain, there are no official statistics on child sex abuse,” Agence France-Presse reported. “The Church in Spain has not explained why it is refusing to hold a comprehensive investigation, saying only it has put in place protocols to manage allegations of abuses by its clergy.”

