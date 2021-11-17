Catholic World News

Vatican hosts meeting on Covid era with bishops’ commissions

November 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development is hosting a two-day online meeting with the justice and peace commissions of world’s episcopal conferences.



The theme of the meeting, which reflects a higher degree of coordination between the Vatican and bishops’ conferences, is “Justice and Peace Commissions at the service of integral human development in the (post-)Covid era: Current challenges and prospects for the future in the light of Laudato si’ and Fratelli tutti.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

