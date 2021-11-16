Catholic World News

Pope announces official launch of Laudato Si’ Action Platform

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his November 14 Angelus address, Pope Francis announced the official launch of the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, named after his 2015 encyclical letter.



The Platform, organized by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is “a space for institutions, communities, and families to learn and grow together as we journey towards full sustainability in the holistic spirit of integral ecology.”

