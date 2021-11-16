Catholic World News

Papal trip to Florence announced

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will make a brief apostolic journey to Florence, Italy, on February 27, the Vatican press office has announced. The Pontiff will address Mediterranean bishops and mayors, meet with refugees, and celebrate Mass in the Basilica of the Holy Cross, the world’s largest Franciscan church.

