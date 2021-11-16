Catholic World News

Baltimore priest robbed, pistol-whipped near church

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pallottine Father Bernard Carman was robbed by a man and a woman in broad daylight outside his parish.



“I was surprised they didn’t shoot because that would have been possible,” he said. “The man pointed the gun at me, but instead of firing, he hit me with it.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

