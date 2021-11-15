Catholic World News

‘Make our decision today,’ Pope urges faithful at Angelus audience

November 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his public audience on Sunday, November 15, Pope Francis urged the faithful to “make the decision for today” to choose the path of the Gospel.



Making a distinction between “the penultimate things, which pass, and the ultimate things, that remain,” the Pontiff said that believers should choose between them, “always looking to eternity, looking at Jesus.”

