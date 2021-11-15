Catholic World News

Cardinal Becciu acknowledges diverting funds but denies wrongdoing

November 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Beccui, the lead defendant in a Vatican financial-misconduct trial, has acknowledged that he gave preferential treatment to his former diocese while serving at the Vatican, but denied any wrongdoing.



Cardinal Becciu is charged with diverting Vatican funds to a charity in the Diocese of Ozieri. He told a local newspaper that he had done so, and the charity “brought marvelous results: why then create scandals?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!