Belarus religious leaders ask help for refugees

November 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The top religious figures in Belarus have united in a plea to international leaders to help the refugees massing on their country’s border. “It is not the fault of these people that they have left their native lands fleeing the hostilities in search of a better fate for themselves and their children,” read a statement signed by Orthodox, Catholic, Jewish, and Muslim leaders.

