Mexican immigration agents attempt to detain priest helping migrants

November 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Mexico News Daily

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Father Heyman Vázquez Medina, who ministers in southern Mexico, was transporting sick migrants to a doctor when he was threatened with arrest. “I am not afraid of you and you will not intimidate me either,” he said. “I’m taking the children because they need medical attention. You don’t offer it to them.”

