Women in Argentina claim labor exploitation by Opus Dei

November 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 42 women have “filed a complaint against Opus Dei to the Vatican for alleged labor exploitation, as well as abuse of power and of conscience,” according to the report. “The Argentine and Paraguayan citizens worked for the movement in Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Italy and Kazakhstan between 1974 and 2015.”



Opus Dei was founded by St. Josemaría Escrivá (1902-1975) in 1928.

