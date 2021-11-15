Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin, in address to UN organization, reflects on ethics of artificial intelligence

November 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On November 12, the Holy See’s Secretary of State addressed the 41st General Conference of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.



Cardinal Parolin’s address had four sections: restarting from an inclusive and quality education, education for integral ecology, ethics of artificial intelligence and open science, and the cultural heritage of faith.



“For the Holy See, ‘the principle that not everything that is technically possible or viable is thereby ethically acceptable remains ever valid,’” he said, quoting Pope Francis. “In order to be able to speak correctly of an ethics of artificial intelligence, it will therefore be necessary that the development of every algorithm always draws on an ethical vision, ‘algor-ethics.’”



“The Church does not expect science merely to follow ethical principles,” Cardinal Parolin added. “She expects a positive contribution, which we can describe, as did St. Paul VI, as the ‘charity of knowledge.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!