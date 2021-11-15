Catholic World News

Listen, investigate, and report: Pope honors 2 veteran Vatican journalists

November 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis inducted veteran Vatican journalists Valentina Alazraki and Philip Pullella into the Order of Pope Pius IX.



As the Pope conferred on them the rank of dame and knight of the order, the Pontiff paid tribute to the work of journalists and reflected on “three verbs that I believe characterize good journalism: listen, investigate, and report.”

