In Assisi, Pope offers prayers for the poor

November 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis prayed that the faithful might “renew our willingness to dedicate this next year to the service of those in need,” as he led a prayer service for the poor in Assisi on November 12. The service was scheduled in preparation for the World Day of the Poor, which will be observed on Sunday, November 14.



During his brief visit to Assisi the Pope also visited a convent of Poor Clare nuns.

