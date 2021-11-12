Catholic World News

Spanish pro-lifers decry bid to restrict speech at abortion clinics

November 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Spanish pro-lifers have decried a legislative proposal that would make it a crime to “harass” women at abortion clinics. The measure would be a “threat to democracy,” pro-life leaders argue, because it would infringe on the rights of people to gather, pray, and speak at the clinics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!