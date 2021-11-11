Catholic World News

Another radical group funded by US bishops’ program

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Lepanto Institute has uncovered another program funded by the Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) that promotes abortion and homosexuality, and has even criticized the CCHD itself for defending Catholic principles.



The Workers’ Center of Central New York (WCCNY) has received $270,000 from the CCHD. The group takes an unapologetically radical approach—“Riots and protests are necessary tools,” it announced last summer—and once denounced the CCHD for “bullying social-justice organizations with litmus tests over LGBT equality.”



Describing its own mission, the WCCNY says: “We aim to protect and fight alongside People of Color, Immgirants, Refugees, LGBTQ! People, the Muslim Commmunity, the Jewish Community, Women, People with Disabilities, People with Mental Illness,… “ Christians are not mentioned.

