US Mass attendance down 14% after Covid lockdown

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Mass attendance in the US has dropped significantly in the wake of the Covid lockdown, a Pillar survey shows.



Prior to the lockdown, 41% of American Catholics reported attending Mass at least weekly, and another 41% occasionally, with 18% saying that they never attended. In the new survey the number of Catholics attending Mass weekly had dropped to 35%, with 29% saying they never went to Mass.



An earlier Pillar survey had shown a 12% decrease in parish collections since the lockdown.

