Church in Iraq, destroyed by ISIS, to reopen with US support

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A church at the monastery of Mar Korkis, in Mosul, will be rededicated at the end of November, having been rebuilt after it was destroyed in the invasion of the Islamic State.



The reconstruction of the church was done by the Iraqi stabilization program, funded by the US State Department.

