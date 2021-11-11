4,240 clerical abuse allegations—22 of them current—made in US in 2019-20
November 11, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has released its annual report on clerical sexual abuse.
During the July 2019-June 2020 audit year, “3,924 adults came forward with 4,228 allegations,” and “22 allegations were made by current minors, six of which were substantiated, two were unsubstantiated, three were unable to be proven, seven were still under investigation, and four were categorized as ‘other.’”
In 2019-20, US diocese and eparchies spent $311,980,666 for settlements, other payments to victims, and other cost related to allegations. Religious institutes spent an additional $30,285,136.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Nov. 11, 2021 4:06 PM ET USA
I didn't read the report; just looked at the data. Results: 1,539 diocesan/eparchial allegations of abuse were against male clergy; 383 allegations were against male religious. 81% of diocesan/eparchial sexual abuse were against male victims. 83% of abuse by religious males were against males. Since I haven't yet read the report, I don't know how or if the authors chose to spin these results. But these results are in line with results from all previous reports, and they speak for themselves.