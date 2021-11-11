Catholic World News

Indian Catholics hope a papal visit will halt anti-Christian persecution

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Pope Francis and invited him to visit India. Joshan Leslie Rodrigues, editor of the Mumbai Catholic weekly newspaper, said a papal visit “will shine a spotlight on anti-Christian atrocities, on the good work done by the Church in India, and will help young Indians appreciate the value of the Christian faith in this land of multiple religious traditions.”

