Lebanon’s patriarchs, bishops gather to discuss political crisis, synod, and schooling

November 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Assembly of Patriarchs and Catholic Bishops of Lebanon has begun a six-day meeting in Bkerké, the see of the Maronite Patriarchate.



Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, 81, who has led the Maronite Church since 2011, criticized Hezbollah (Encyclopaedia Britannica article) for undermining national unity.

