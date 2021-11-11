Catholic World News

The souls of our beloved dead seek our prayers, Pope tells pilgrims

November 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Following his November 10 general audience on St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians, Pope Francis said, “The month of November reminds us of the eternal destiny that awaits us. . . . Our beloved dead left us one day with the request, tacit or explicit, for our spiritual help on their journey.”



The Pope’s words, addressed to Portuguese-speaking pilgrims, were not included in the Vatican’s official English translation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

