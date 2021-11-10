Catholic World News

Myanmar: cathedral hit by artillery as civilians seek refuge

November 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Rockets and artillery damaged the cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pekhon, in eastern Myanmar, this week, as government forces continued to target houses of worship. Hundreds of civilians had sought refuge in the cathedral complex, as the army battled armed resistance outside the city.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!