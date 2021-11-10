Catholic World News

Coptic Patriarch, Muslim imam celebrate inter-faith alliance

November 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Coptic Orthodox Patriarch Tawadros II and Sheikh Ahmed al Tayyeb of Al Azhar University joined in a November 8 celebration of the “House of the Egyptian Family,” an inter-faith effort to defuse sectarian tensions, which is marking its 10th anniversary. The effort is run jointly by the Coptic patriarchate and Al Azhar.

