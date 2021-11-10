Catholic World News

Senator Durbin resents ‘unfair’ denial of Eucharist

November 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Senator Dick Durbin said that being denied Communion was “not a happy experience,” in an interview with America magazine.



Senator Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who supports legal abortion, said that since he has been barred from Communion in his home diocese of Springfield, Illinois, “I found another Catholic venue, the Archdiocese of Chicago,” that has become “my new faith home.”



In his interview with the Jesuit magazine, Senator Durbin says that “the church has a long way to go” in recognizing the rights of women, and suggests that “it’s at the root of some of the difficulties the bishops have, particularly when it comes to issues such as choice.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!