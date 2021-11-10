Catholic World News

Nebraska’s bishops respond to attorney general’s abuse report

November 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The investigation resulted in credible allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct from 258 documented victims across the three dioceses in Nebraska,” according to the attorney general’s report. “The Lincoln Diocese had 97 victims, the Omaha Diocese had 158 victims, and the Grand Island Diocese had 3 victims. The abuse was perpetrated by 57 Church officials composed primarily of priests, deacons, and Catholic school teachers.”



The bishops responded, “ It is clear that the hurt is still felt, even if the abuse was perpetrated many years ago. We apologize to the victims and their families for the pain, betrayal and suffering that never should have been experienced in the Church.”

