Bishops call for solidarity with migrants on the Polish border

November 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Migrants aided by the Belarusian government are trying to storm the border into Poland, the Associated Press reported. Poland, the EU, and the US have all condemned the Belarusian regime’s actions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

