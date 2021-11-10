Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper welcomes girls’ reported return to school in Afghan city

November 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted its most prominent front-page coverage on November 9 to the reported return of girls to school in Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city.



The Vatican newspaper quoted Sotooda Forotan, 15, an Afghan who said recently in the presence of provincial Taliban leaders, in a video that went viral, “Why should the schools be closed to girls?”

