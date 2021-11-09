Catholic World News

Survey explores why Catholics leave Church

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Although the total Catholic population of the US has risen by near two-thirds since 1960, the number of infant baptisms has fallen by more than one-half.



That is one of many revealing statistics produced by a survey of the country’s Catholics, commissioned by Pillar.



In a preliminary analysis of the survey results, Pillar points to a number of interesting responses—some surprising—showing which Catholics are statistically most likely to remain active in the Church, and which most likely to leave the faith.

