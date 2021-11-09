Catholic World News

In France, Church will sell assets to compensate abuse victims

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We will ensure that no one is left behind,” said Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims and the president of the Bishops’ Conference of France.



“The announcement on compensation was widely awaited by victims of clerical abuse, who had balked at earlier suggestions by France’s Catholic leadership that the victims compensation fund should be financed mainly by parishioner donations,” the Times reported.

