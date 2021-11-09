Catholic World News

Bishop Barron: Equity, diversity, and inclusivity are not absolute values

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For most pundits and social activists, at least in the West, these three values function as fundamental norms, self-evident moral truths of absolute value that ought to guide our behavior at both the personal and institutional level,” writes Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron of Los Angeles. “But this cannot be right.”

