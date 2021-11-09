Catholic World News

Indian bishop to be probed for promoting hate

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Syro-Malabar Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Palai sparked controversy when he preached that some Muslims were engaged in “narcotic jihad” and “love jihad”—that is, seeking to convert non-Muslim women through marriage.



A court has order police to investigate the prelate for “promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion and race and prejudicial references under sections of the Indian Penal Code,” according to the report.

