24% of Americans are Catholic, new survey finds

November 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to The Pillar Survey on Religious Attitudes and Practices, 35% of Americans attend religious services weekly, 28% have a “different religious identity” from the one in which they were raised, and 52% agree with the statement that “Jesus suffered and died to redeem our sins.”

