Pope writes preface to biography of priest who baptized him

Catholic World News

November 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Ferruccio Pallavera has written Ho fatto cristiano il Papa [I Made the Pope a Christian], a biography of Father Enrico Pozzoli (1880-1961), an Italian Salesian missionary in Argentina.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!